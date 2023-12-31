Palmer Knight Co Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 4.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,703. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

