Palmer Knight Co Trims Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Palmer Knight Co decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 3.3% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.64.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,145. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

