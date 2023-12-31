Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,900 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 646,100 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. 684,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $135.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Pangaea Logistics Solutions

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $75,212.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $116,005.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,712.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Sgro sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $75,212.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,942 shares of company stock valued at $338,146. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 707.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,120,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,287 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 371,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 340,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,561,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

