Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.52. 17,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,611. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.70.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
