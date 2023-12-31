Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Update

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.9 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMETF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.52. 17,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,611. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.18 and a 52 week high of C$13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.70.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

