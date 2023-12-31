PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,642,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 10.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,167,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PDD by 3,780.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the second quarter worth $179,607,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $150.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. The firm has a market cap of $193.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.79.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

