PDS Planning Inc Acquires 159 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SAP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,862,000 after acquiring an additional 238,039 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

SAP Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $154.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.02. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $102.36 and a 52-week high of $160.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.