PDS Planning Inc Acquires 927 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,120,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 122.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,550 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $77.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

