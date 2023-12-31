PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,131,297 shares of company stock worth $271,598,291. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $263.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a PE ratio of 100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.36 and a 12 month high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.