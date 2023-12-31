PDS Planning Inc Buys 131 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $162.07 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.03 and a 1-year high of $165.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

