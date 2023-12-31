PDS Planning Inc Buys 8,425 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $18,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.