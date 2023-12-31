PDS Planning Inc Buys 87 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $436.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

