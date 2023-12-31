PDS Planning Inc Has $10.95 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

ABT opened at $110.07 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

