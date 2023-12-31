PDS Planning Inc Has $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $115.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.