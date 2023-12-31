PDS Planning Inc Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.22 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

