PDS Planning Inc Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

CNI opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $126.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.57.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

