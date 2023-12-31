PDS Planning Inc Has $511,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Infosys by 58.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.38 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

