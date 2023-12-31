PDS Planning Inc Has $563,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

PDS Planning Inc cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

