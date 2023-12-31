PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $232.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.