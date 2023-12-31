PDS Planning Inc Purchases 72 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $350.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.31. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

