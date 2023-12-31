PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HSBC by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HSBC by 15,471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.