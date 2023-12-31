PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.80 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

