PDS Planning Inc Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in ASML by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

ASML stock opened at $756.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $682.70 and a 200-day moving average of $668.80. ASML Holding has a one year low of $536.77 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $298.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

