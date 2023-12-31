PDS Planning Inc Sells 1,127 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

