PDS Planning Inc Sells 212 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

