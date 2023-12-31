PDS Planning Inc Sells 494 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

