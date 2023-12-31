Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLK. Bank of America lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TLK
Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TLK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,464. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.
Featured Stories
