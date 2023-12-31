Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

