Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after buying an additional 85,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,151,000 after buying an additional 295,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 984,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,835. The stock has a market cap of $879.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.15. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

