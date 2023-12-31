PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PJT Partners worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,059,000 after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,036,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

