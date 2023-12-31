Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pop Culture Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 46,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.