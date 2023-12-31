Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pop Culture Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CPOP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 46,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Pop Culture Group has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
Pop Culture Group Company Profile
