Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:PROP) Short Interest Update

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prairie Operating Stock Performance

Shares of Prairie Operating stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. Prairie Operating has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:PROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

