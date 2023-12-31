PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 8,409 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $34,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Flagstone Financial Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 262,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.98%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

