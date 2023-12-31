PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

