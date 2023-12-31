PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

