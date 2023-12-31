PrairieView Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,520,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,493,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.45 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

