PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,104,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70,123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,741,000 after acquiring an additional 140,247 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $273.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.08 and a 1 year high of $275.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

