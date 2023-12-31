PrairieView Partners LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

