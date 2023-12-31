Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 165,013 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 554,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $790.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.41). Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

