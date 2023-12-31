Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Short Interest Down 28.1% in December

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 30th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Presto Automation

In other Presto Automation news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Presto Automation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,296 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Presto Automation by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,659 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presto Automation by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,066 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 382,638 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRST. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Presto Automation in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $0.62 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Presto Automation in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Presto Automation

Presto Automation Trading Down 1.6 %

PRST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 231,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. Presto Automation has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Presto Automation will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Presto Automation

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.