Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,254,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 2,400,415 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,810,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,244,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,531. The firm has a market cap of $363.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $46.81.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1115 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

