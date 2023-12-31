Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Down 19.8% in December

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 806.5 days.
Pro Medicus Trading Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS PMCUF traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $64.75. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Pro Medicus has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $65.65.
About Pro Medicus
