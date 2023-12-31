Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 204,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,861. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

