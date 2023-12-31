PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 12.1 %

ADOOY stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

Get PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, mining, and transportation support services.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.