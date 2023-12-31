Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 514.5 days.
Puma Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of PMMAF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. Puma has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.21.
About Puma
