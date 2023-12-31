Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 514.5 days.

Puma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PMMAF stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.11. Puma has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $75.21.

Get Puma alerts:

About Puma

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.