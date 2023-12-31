PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTTW. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 249.7% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,498,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,783,885 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 280,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 52,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTTW remained flat at $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,402. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

