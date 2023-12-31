Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Qantas Airways from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

QABSY stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.32. 2,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,373. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

