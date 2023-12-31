Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in December

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CLSA downgraded Qantas Airways from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Report on Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Stock Down 1.3 %
About Qantas Airways
Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.