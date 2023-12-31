QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 444.40 ($5.65).

QQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.91) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.72) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.34) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

LON QQ opened at GBX 309 ($3.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 327.48. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 292.20 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 382.40 ($4.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

