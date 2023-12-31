QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lessened by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,347 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

QCOM stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. 4,839,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $120.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.