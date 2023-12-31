QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,288 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.6% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 63,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

