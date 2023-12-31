Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Quanterix by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $31.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 33.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

